Source: We’ve a vision for brighter, more prosperous future | Sunday Mail (Opinion)

Below, we reproduce President Mnangagwa’S closing address at ZANU PF’s 20th National People’s Conference at the Midlands Convention Centre in Gweru yesterday.

*******************

Salutations

IT is my singular honour once again to be addressing you all as we come to the end of the 20th National People’s Conference of our revolutionary mass party.

President E.D. Mnangagwa

The meeting was convened against a background of several activities.

These included the SADC (Southern African Development Community) Anti-Sanctions Day, where we received increased support and solidarity from the bloc and the progressive peoples of the global community on our call for the immediate and unconditional removal of the illegal sanctions.

Only on Thursday, I was pleased to receive a high-level delegation from my dear brother and colleague, His Excellency President Xi Jinping, which was sent to officially hand over to us the new Parliament of Zimbabwe building.

On behalf of the people of Zimbabwe, our revolutionary party ZANU PF, and indeed on my own behalf, we express our deep gratitude to the Communist Party of China, President Xi Jinping and the people of China for this kind donation to our nation.

Comrades, the theme of this 20th National People’s Conference — “Towards Vision 2030 through Devolution, Industrialisation and Modernisation” — provides enormous motivation for all of us to remain focused and consistent in the implementation of programmes and projects that uplift the standard of living across communities.

Here at the 20th National People’s Conference, we have once again distinguished ourselves as a revolutionary mass party, which adheres to constitutionalism and our rich ideology, rules and procedures.

It is commendable that, over the last two days, we convened here in Gweru to diligently administer the business, agenda and programme as we are obligated by our party constitution.

The presentations on the socio-economic and political situation in our country were reflective that the successes we continue to score as a ZANU PF-led Government demonstrate that we have a vision for a brighter and more prosperous future for the people of Zimbabwe.

The discipline, focus and commitment demonstrated by delegates throughout the conference are applauded.

This is reflective that we are a party that is fully aware of the weighty responsibility that we have to drive the development, modernisation and industrialisation of our beloved motherland.

I say well done to Midlands province and all other stakeholders for their unity of purpose that saw the successful hosting of this landmark event of our revolutionary mass party.

Going into the future, let us continue to display this defining character and unity in all other endeavours.

Congratulations for a job well done.

Comrade delegates, ZANU PF is a party of our heritage and a party for the future; we are modernising, reorganising, recalibrating and rejuvenating.

Forward ever, backward never.

The insightful, open, constructive and solution-centred debates, which culminated in our sound and implementable conference resolutions, are applauded.

Going forward, I urge the party to assume a greater sense of responsibility and renewed resolve towards providing the requisite leadership, guidance and support for the speedy implementation of policies, programmes and projects.

Our ruling ZANU PF party must fully exercise the mandate entrusted on us to drive the success and prosperity of our nation.

All the wings of the party must pull their weight.

As a listening mass revolutionary party, let us continue to demonstrate that we are committed to wholeheartedly serving our great motherland by crafting and implementing development policies that improve the quality of life of our people.

Equally, all departments must adequately engage and supervise the sectors of our economy for the speedy attainment of Vision 2030.

In doing so, we must remain inspired and guided by our national development philosophy — Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo.

Mere talk harms the nation but hard, honest work flourishes the nation, hence, as we modernise and industrialise our country, we must continue to be a party of action and results.

As you go back to your respective stations, take back to the people the plans and responsive policy interventions we have adopted as outlined in the resolutions of this conference.

The ongoing programme-driven grassroots mobilisation should remain the cornerstone of our colossal mass party.

The party must continue being strong, village by village, while also consolidating support in cities and towns.

Our people played their part during the liberation struggle.

Let us, therefore, solve their needs and keep their development aspirations in mind.

In addition, harnessing their comparative advantages to accelerate rural industrialisation is of paramount importance.

The devolution and decentralisation agenda carries with it our enduring revolutionary philosophy “Masimba kuvanhu”.

Through this agenda, a marked transformation in the infrastructure landscape across districts is evident for everyone to see.

During this new term, and as encouraged by this conference, devolution projects will receive greater support to improve the quality of infrastructure and services for our people, particularly those in rural areas.

Our ZANU PF Government will equally ensure the delivery of quality services and that all projects are completed on time, in keeping with the culture of the Second Republic.

This conference has reaffirmed that ZANU PF, as a revolutionary mass party, is the ideal home of all the people of Zimbabwe.

We must continue to welcome old and new members to our party with open arms.

I further call upon all leaders and cadres of the party, including our affiliates, to scale up mobilisation activities in all constituencies and wards, with pending by-elections scheduled to take place in November and December.

These by-elections provide our people with another opportunity to democratically kick out the opportunistic, heartless and politically immature puppets of our detractors, which pretend to be opposition political parties.

SeZANU PF hatichabvumiri vanhu venyika yedu vachitambiswa mahumbwe nevanhu vasina hanyn’a nehupenyu hwavo.

ZANU PF is a people’s party; a party by the people and for the people.

I once again call for unity, peace, love and non-violence before, during and after the by-elections.

May I pay my special gratitude to our traditional leaders — madzimambo edu/izinduna zethu — who continue to be instrumental in nurturing peace and supporting the national development agenda.

Going forward, we will continue to depend on traditional leaders throughout the country as custodians of our culture, and unique values and norms.

Under our ZANU PF Government, ministries, departments, agencies and all our local authorities will continue to work hand in glove with our traditional leadership.

Comrade delegates; the amended 2023 party constitution gives impetus, urgency and renewed focus to the socio-economic and political realities of our country towards lifting many out of poverty and into prosperity.

During the course of the year, we lost one of our party stalwarts, Cde Joshua Teke Malinga, who was the Secretary for People with Disabilities.

To fill the vacancy, I am appointing Cde Rose Mpofu of Matabeleland South province as a Politburo member and the new Secretary for People with Disabilities.

Additionally, “Cde Gwenzi”, General Phillip Valerio Sibanda, as an ex-officio member of the Politburo.

Finally, comrades, I call upon each of us to go back to our respective provinces and districts and fully brief our people on the development-oriented resolutions that have come out of this conference.

All of us in the party, Government and nation have a duty to diligently work harder for the success of our nation and the realisation of Vision 2030.

Collectively, as descendants of the Great Emperor Munhumutapa, from Zambezi to Limpopo and Plumtree to Mutare, let us continue to build, modernise and industrialise our motherland, Zimbabwe, brick by brick and stone upon stone.

Zimbabwe is our only home, let us serve our party and our country whole-heartedly.

Ropa neziya redu richawanikwa pamureza weZimbabwe.

With these remarks, I have the honour and privilege to declare the 20th National People’s Conference officially closed.

God bless you

God bless Zimbabwe.

Pamberi neZANU PF

Pamberi nekubatana

Pamberi nebudiriro

Phambili ngeZANU PF

Phambili lokubambana

Phambili ngempumelelo

Pasi nemhandu.