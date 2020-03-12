WHO declares Coronavirus Outbreak a pandemic

WHO declares Coronavirus Outbreak a pandemic
WHO chief ​Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced that the COVID-19 outbreak can be viewed as a pandemic.

The WHO chief ​Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that every sector and every individual must be involved in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The organisation has called on all countries to activate and scale up emergency response mechanisms.

According to the WHO Director-General, the number of cases outside China has increased 13-fold in the past two weeks. – SPUTNIK

