Source: Wife granted peace order against husband’s mistress | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Court Correspondent

Kudakwashe Sihle was granted a peace order by the Harare Civil Court against her husband’s mistress Tendai Rusenza and the mistress’s sister Sandra Rusenza.

The two Rusenza women were ordered to maintain peace and desist from hiring people to vandalise Ms Sihle’s property.

Ms Sihle alleged that the Rusenzas were violating her peace.

“Tendai sent people to my house to destroy my property. I am in the process of divorcing my husband because of his love affair with Tendai.

“I am tired of their shenanigans. I want to finalise divorce papers to get peace in my life, “she said.

However, Tendai Rusenza denied the allegations. “We never approached her and I am not dating her husband, she is the one who calls and insults me.” But the court granted the desired order.