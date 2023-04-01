Source: Wigs for hire: Woman cashes in at passport office | The Herald (Top Stories)

Shylet Kasawaya (in umbrella) ekes out a living from hiring out wigs at the Muchecheterwa Chiwashira Building in Harare.- Pictures: Edward Zvemisha.

Blessings Chidakwa-Herald Reporter

The e-passport is the in-thing for those looking at travelling outside the country for whatever the heart fancies and with it, has come a whole lot of changes, some of which relating to hairstyles.

And, when it comes to hairdos, women are particular about making a lasting statement, and would desire that eternal look. Considering that a passport’s lifespan is 10 years, appearances have to be frozen. No wonder why the issue of hair is such a sensitive one, especially when read in the context of acquiring an e-passport.

In the past, only natural hair tied back was allowed, but the introduction of the e-passport has relaxed that. Weaves and wigs are now permissible, provided they are not colour-shouters.

Officials at Muchecheterwa Chiwashira Building (Civil Registry offices) say pure black or brown hair is the most preferred colour for black Zimbabwean nationals wanting a passport.

The challenge now is that besides the desire to keep appearances intact, most female applicants for the treasured document only get to know of this requirement upon arrival at the offices. Thus, their options are limited, and they worry.

However, their worries have takers. One of such “carriers of burdens”, albeit at a price, is Shelter Kasawaya, commonly known as Chihera, who offers her services outside the Civil Registry offices gate along Leopold Takawira Street.

Investigations by The Herald on Saturday established that Chihera hires out a wig for US$5 to black women with hairstyles of mixed or shouting colours seeking to apply for e-passports. She has devised a system for hiring out her wigs for photo sessions in the passport offices.

Undercover, our news team visited the passport offices yesterday to get a glimpse into the goings-on through interactions with the wig syndicate involving security guards and vendors.

Posing as potential applicants around 10am, the team met three Modern Security guards manning the Leopold Takawira Street gate, including a female, and inquired about the required hairstyle.

“Blonde haidiwe,” informed the female guard clad in a blue uniform.

A woman wears a blonde weave at Muchecheterwa Chiwashira Building in Harare yesterday. Bright or flashy colours are discouraged for a passport applications.

Her male counterpart clarified that all types of hairdos were permitted as long as they were black. Observations revealed that a sizable number of women seated at the vetting section for documents required for passport application wore blonde or mixed colour hairpieces.

A crew member asked one of the security guards if someone could assist his wife with a wig to cover her tinted hair. The security guard hurriedly called a woman whom the team later knew as Chihera, who was seated by the main entrance. In addition to weaves and wigs, she was selling other wares such as facemasks and stationery.

Chihera, who was on the phone, hung up, and obliged. “You want a wig?” she asked.

“That one costs US$5 to hire until she finishes the whole passport application process.”

The reporter then asked for Chihera’s cellphone number saying he wanted to give it to his wife, and was given an Econet number.

Cashing in on passport applicants was a common feature in the past where corrupt syndicates would wake up early in the morning to join the queue at the passport offices.

targeting impatient hopefuls charging varying amounts between US$10 and US$20.

Thanks to the e-passport introduced by the Second Republic, acquiring the document is now as easy as a stroll in the park, killing that business, but even the more relaxed photograph requirements seem to have generated a new business, one that is legal.