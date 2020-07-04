Source: Witnesses donate 433 tonnes of maize meal | Newsday (News)

Jehovah’s Witnesses disaster relief committee have distributed 433 tonnes of maize meal and other accessories to members of the organisation after worsening of the country’s food situation due to COVID-19.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The current COVID-19 pandemic has compounded a pre-existing food crisis in the country.

Zimbabwe has appointed five “Disaster Relief Committees” to care for the relief efforts.

The organisation’s spokesperson John Hunguka said from January this year, they had distributed the food aid to 22 341 need congregants who received 433 tonnes of maize meal, 36 429 litres of cooking oil, 18 417kg of kapenta fish and 50 tonnes of beans.

The organisation was also distributing food to its members in Rwanda where to date, more than 7 000 families have received emergency supplies.

The Rwanda branch committee have sent congregation elders an announcement directing them to identify brothers and sisters who were suffering financial difficulties as a result of the pandemic and to provide practical aid.

After receiving food supplies, Nizeyimana Charlotte from Rwanda and her three children stated: “Thank you very much for your continued help both spiritually and physically in these difficult times of the coronavirus pandemic. Words cannot express how we feel.”

Hunguka said the organisation will continue ensuring that brothers and sisters in Rwanda and Zimbabwe receive what they need.

“No doubt, Jehovah will continue to bless this relief ministry, ensuring that our brothers and sisters in Rwanda and Zimbabwe receive what they need — Acts 11:29,” Hunguka said.