Wizkid seeks scholarship

BY ARNOLD FANDISO

A 20-YEAR-OLD Dylan Mukondori is appealing for financial assistance to proceed with his university education after attaining 20 points in the November 2020 Advanced Level examinations.

Mukondori passed Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and Statistics with straight As. He is hoping to study medicine but has financial difficulties.

Vineyard Foundation funded his A-Level education.

“I would like to study medicine and my wish is to study it abroad,” Mukondori said.

He studied his O-Level at St Marks Secondary School, where he passed all the 11 subjects he wrote, with the school settling his fee arrears so that he could collect his results.

Those wishing to assist him can contact him on +263 788 280 811 or contact his mother on +263 712 524 388.

