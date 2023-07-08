Source: Woman accused of violating protection order | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Mashudu Mambo, Online Reporter

RUDO MUNGWA, a 33-year-old resident of Richmond suburb in Bulawayo, finds herself at the centre of a legal storm.

Charged with two counts of contempt of court, Mungwa stands accused of hurling a series of derogatory text messages at her former partner, Mr Onet Nkala.

Before Bulawayo magistrate, Mr Gamushirai Gore, Mungwa vehemently denied the charges of contempt of court lodged against her. The accused pleaded not guilty to the allegations. Consequently, she was granted temporary freedom, with the case adjourned to 18 July.

The State contends that Mungwa had previously been issued a protection order at the Bulawayo Tredgold Court on 16th October 2022. This legal directive specifically prohibited her from sending any messages that were deemed insulting or offensive to Mr Nkala, aged 44.

However, on the fateful day of 13th December 2022, at approximately 2:28pm, Mungwa allegedly unleashed a scathing text message written in Ndebele, a local language. The message read: “Do you recall when you wanted me to wash your blue underwear with faecal residue? You were failing to wipe your buttocks.”

Shockingly, Mungwa’s verbal assault did not end there. On the same day, at around 11:00 pm, she allegedly sent another message, saying, “That is why Richard mocks you for failing to take care of your child, but how could you, when you are failing to wipe your buttocks?”

These highly inflammatory text messages represent a clear violation of the protection order that expressly forbade Mungwa from engaging in such offensive correspondence with Nkala. Subsequently, the matter was promptly reported to the police, who diligently conducted thorough investigations, culminating in Mungwa’s subsequent arrest.