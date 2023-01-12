Source: Woman assaulted over alleged affair | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Court Correspondent

A HARARE woman yesterday brought her neighbours to court after they allegedly assaulted, threatened and abused her when she asked them about reports of infidelity between her husband and a neighbour.

Estheni Masitanga told the court that the couple Tawanda Mungofa and Plaxedes Mhunge had been threatening to attack her and was once assaulted by Mhunge.

“Mungofa is always threatening me just because I informed him that his wife was having an affair with my husband. He hit her with a cup, she said.

Harare Civil Court magistrate Ms Tamara Chibindi granted her the peace order and Mhunge and Mungofa were ordered not to harass, insult, or threaten Masitanga.

Responding, Mungofa denied the allegations and demanded proof of the alleged affair.

“Masitanga sent me a message on December 26 when we were in my rural home informing me that she had evidence that my wife and her husband are having an affair,” he said.

“When I came back she failed to provide the evidence and asked me to inquire from my children who were also aware of the issue. I refused to involve my children in that scandal.

He said he is still waiting to first see the messages that she promised to retrieve from Econet.

Mhunge also denied the allegations of the affair.