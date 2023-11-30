Source: Woman, daughter ordered to stop harassing rival | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Shanice Kanjanda

Herald Correspondent

The Harare Civil Court has ordered a Kambuzuma woman and her mother to observe and maintain peace towards another woman from their neighbourhood who claimed to have been physically, verbally and emotionally abused by the pair.

The court issued a default judgment after Shanice Kanjanda and her mother Evelyn Kanjanda of Section 5 in the high density suburb, failed to appear in court to defend themselves from accusations of abuse levelled against them by Maria Gorimbo.

Shanice, a well known socialite who goes by the moniker, Miss Shanie1, also allegedly issued death threats to Gorimbo who had confronted her over an alleged affair with the latter’s husband.

According to an application for a restraining order filed by Gorimbo, the accused two visited her residence with the intention to harm and verbally abuse her after the alleged illicit affair came to light.

During the confrontation at Gorimbo’s house, Shanice and her mother accused the complainant of conspiring with neighbours to spread rumours in the area that the socialite was using charms, known as mudiwadiwa, to entice rich and married men into adulterous relationships.

The pair alleged that because of the rumours, the whole neighbourhood was now despising and ostracising them.

Shanice and her mother were alleged to have threatened to harm Gorimbo physically and to kill her using witchcraft and other occult powers, leaving Gorimbo fearful and traumatised.

The matter was supposed to be heard under case number B962/23 but the mother and daughter failed to appear before the court, prompting the magistrate Mrs Sharon Mashavira to issue a default judgment in favour of Gorimbo.

“They insult me and sometimes they physically abuse me and I do not even retaliate. I do not want them to come close to me. They come into my yard without being invited and I want them to be barred from doing that. They also issued deaths threats against me and I am now living in great fear,” said Gorimbo.

After going through the application and the accused pair’s failure to oppose it, the magistrate ruled in favour of Gorimbo.

“Whereupon after reading documents filed of record or hearing parties, it is ordered that: In default, (the) First and Second Respondents are hereby ordered to maintain peace towards the applicant at all times. Not to physically, verbally and emotionally abuse (the) applicant.

“Not to issue death threats. Not to approach her place of residence at No. 1885 Section 5, Kambuzuma, Harare,” ruled Mrs Mashavira.

Any breach of the court would result in the arrest of Shanice and Evelyn Kanjanda who were said to have constantly issued deaths threats against the applicant.