Woman found dead in bush

Source: Woman found dead in bush | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Writer

A woman was found dead, with a swollen head in a bushy area between Mahatshula and Woodville Park in Bulawayo.

Police suspect the woman is a murder victim.

Without giving extensive details, police confirmed the incident on Twitter on 12 July.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of murder in which a woman was found dead with a swollen head in a bushy area between Mahatshula and Woodville Park. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” read the tweet.

