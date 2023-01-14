Source: Woman in court for possessing 141kg dagga | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Yeukai Karengezeka-Court Correspondent

A Chitungwiza woman recently appeared in court for alleged unlawful possession of dangerous drugs after she was found in possession of 141kg of dagga.

She pleaded not guilty.

Chitungwiza regional magistrate Mr Clever Tsikwa is presiding over the case which was adjourned to January 17.

According to prosecutor Ms Pamela Dzinduwa, in March last year Magret Mupanduki approached her uncle Gibson Makore to rent out his fowl run so that she could raise poultry.

She was charged $30 per month and was given gate keys to Makore’s house and the fowl run keys.

She had more than 40 chickens in the fowl run.

The court heard on July 16, police intelligence received information that Mupanduki was procuring dagga from outside the country and hiding it inside the fowl run.

Police visited Makore’s house to conduct a search of the fowl run which was at the back of the main house.

Makore indicated that he had no keys but police forced open the fowl run and recovered five sacks of dagga.

Makore was asked to produce any document or licence that authorised him to possess the dagga, but he stated that Mupanduki was responsible for the fowl run.

When she was called by the police she told them that she was in Mbare and could not make it to the police station.

The police started hunting for her.

On July 17 last year, at around 6pm she was seen in Makoni area, Seke along Mharapara road by police intelligence officers, and they apprehended her.

Mupanduki was then arrested for unlawfully procuring of dagga.

The dagga weighed 141.55kg.