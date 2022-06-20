Source: Woman jailed 12 years for indecent assault | Newsday (News)

BY NKOSENTSHA KHUMALO

A 27-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo woman has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on two counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Moderate Tichavavamwe (27), who had challenges of conceiving, raped a 15-year-old boy twice in an effort to conceive.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges when she appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Dambudzo Malunga on Friday.

The magistrate, however, convicted and sentenced her to 12 years in prison at the close of the State case. But two years were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecutor Naison Chivayo said sometime in 2020, Tichavavamwe visited the 15-year-old boy’s mother in Kingsdale seeking assistance on ways to help her conceive and was charged US$25 for the services.

During the same month, Tichavavamwe summoned the 15-year-old boy to her home to repair the solar light and promised to pay him.

The boy repaired the solar light and was given eggs as payment for his services.

The court heard that sometime in March, the minor was again called by Tichavavamwe to her house where she invited him to her room and sexually abused him.

On another count during the same month while at Woodville, Bulawayo, the boy was sent by his father to Tichavavamwe’s home to collect his US$4 for the electric cable she had bought from him.

The woman invited the boy into her room and abused him again.

After the act, the woman gave the boy eggs, dried caterpillars and the US$4 he was sent to collect by his father.

The matter came to light after the boy was caught stealing sugarcane in Mahatshula garden and stated that he had been sent by Tichavavamwe.

The teenager later opened up and told his father about the abuse.

The matter was reported at Queens Park Police Station, leading to her arrest.

Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe

The post Woman jailed 12 years for indecent assault appeared first on NewsDay Zimbabwe.