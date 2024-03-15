Source: Woman killed, body stashed under a bridge | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

A 25-year-old Bulawayo woman was killed by unknown assailants on Wednesday before her body was stashed under a bridge in the Parkview area along the Harare Road.

The woman’s body was found bleeding from the mouth and bruises on the left leg.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations are in progress.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder which occurred on March 13, 2024, in which a woman aged 25 was found dead under a bridge along Harare Road, Parkview.

“The victim was bleeding from the mouth and had bruises on the left leg. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” he said.