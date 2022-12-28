Source: Woman loses protective order bid against neighbour | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A bid by a Harare woman to secure a peace order against her neighbour flopped after her Civil Court application was thrown out for lacking merit.

Kudzai Mugauri told the court she was constantly being harassed and assaulted by her neighbour, Lucia Mbewu.

“This woman assaults me and verbally attacks me because of the dresses I like to wear.

“She also harasses my kids,” she said.

Mbewu refuted the allegations, saying Mugauri had become her enemy despite being her old good friend.

“I thought I was her role model and she used to inquire from me, what to wear. But now things have changed and she is competing with me.

“I do not know why she started wearing one of the dresses she used to wear when she was pregnant after discovering that I was also pregnant.”

Mbewu said she had asked her not to wear that dress because traditionally it was deemed inappropriate and a bad omen for expecting mothers.

Moreover, she said, Mugauri gave her newly born baby, the very same name she knew Mbewu intended to give to her child when she gave birth too.

In her ruling, civil magistrate Ms Tamara Chibindi dismissed the application which she described as unfit for her court and only wasted the court’s time.