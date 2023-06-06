Source: Woman murdered, man’s foot cut off | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE usually peaceful and quiet town of Chinhoyi is currently grappling with murder, attempted murder and robbery cases that have seen the latest victim, a 28-year-old woman losing her life recently.

The incident came a few days after police were still putting together puzzle pieces of a robbery case that saw a local man, Collen Frank being severely attacked by seven men.

The 48-year-old man who lost US$400 and a cell phone, also had his foot cut off by a sharp object by the robbers.

The attack occurred near Matereke Shopping Centre, in the Brundish high density.

In the latest attack, Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove, said the murder victim, Petronella Mapuranga of Gadzema suburb left home around 6pm last Wednesday to buy relish at the nearby bus terminus.

On the same day, at around 8pm, her church-mate, Yvonne Mudonzvo, received a call from her number from another person, who told her that Margret had been stabbed with a knife, by an unknown person.

She searched for her to no avail before making a missing person’s report at Chemagamba Police Station the following morning.

The naked body of Margaret was then found on Friday by a girl fetching water in a stream.

Chitove said a report was filed and CID Chinhoyi attended the crime scene.

The body, she said, had some injuries on the left eye and was ferried to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might have information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact any nearest police station.”