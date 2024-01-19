Source: Woman stabs hubby over unequal treatment of kids | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Court Correspondent

A dispute between a couple over unequal treatment of their children ended with the wife stabbing her husband twice on the ribs.

Olliet Million (37) yesterday appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje facing an attempted murder charge and was remanded to February 15.

Prosecuting, Mr Anesu Chirenje alleged that on Monday at around 2pm, at 149 Phase 2 Eastview, Million sent her child from a previous relationship to the workplace of her husband, Tichafara Madzimure, together with his biological child to request money to buy tomatoes.

Mr Madzimure gave his biological child a sweet but did not do the same for his step child. This did not go down well with Million who then went to her husband’s workplace where she accused him of not treating the children equally. Both parties proceeded to their home to resolve the issue.

The court heard when they got home, an altercation ensued during which Million grabbed Mr Madzimure by the neck and pushed him, then grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her husband twice on the ribs. Neighbours came to his rescue.

Mr Madzimure then reported the case to the local police station leading to the arrest of Million.