Source: Woman told to stop entertaining other men | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A married woman has been warned by a Harare Civil Court magistrate to desist from entertaining other men and trying to seek protection from the law to cover up her shortcomings.

Ms Olitha Kambarame had approached the Harare Civil Court seeking a protection order against her husband, Obert Sawada, whom he accused of physical and verbal abuse.

Ms Kambarume told the court that her husband always wanted to go through her phone messages, without her consent.

“I want him to stop going through my phone and he should stop abusing me physically and verbally,” she said.

In response, Sawada denied the abuse allegations but told the court that their fights emanated from his wife’s promiscuous behaviour.

“We only had a serious altercation once when I took her phone and I came across some disturbing messages.

“She had a conversation with another man planning to meet and going out for beers and at the end, she was advised to delete the messages so that I would not see them.”

After analysing the issue raised by Sawada, Harare Civil Court magistrate Ms Tamara Chibindi, dismissed Ms Kambarame’s application.

“Why are you entertaining other men like that when you are married?

“You have broken his trust and the protection order will only protect you so that you can have extramarital affairs.

“Therefore, this application is dismissed,” she said in her ruling.