Source: Women empowered through hormone wellness | The Herald (Local News)

Over 50 women recently celebrated International Women’s Day through training and awareness raising organised by Perfect Symphony which empowered the women on hormone wellness.

They received guidance and coaching on how hormone balance is essential for vitality and well-being.

Perfect Symphony Global speaker and Hormone wellness coach, Ms Tatenda Makayi in partnership with Empowered Women said as we are in the month of women we are raising awareness to fight hormone illness.

“In today’s fast-paced world women often find themselves divorced in their marital homes as they fail to take charge of their hormonal balance.

“These issues are untold stories and regarded as taboo, yet it is normal to have mood swings and health transformations.”

Perfect Symphony helps females fight hormone illness which includes fatigue, low libido and a natural approach to menopause and peri-menopause.

Makayi said in society symptoms of hormone imbalances and illness are often ignored and regarded as taboo, but these are the same reasons behind marriages breaking down due to lack of knowledge.

“Hormone illness is not affecting women alone, even men too as this is a combination of chemical imbalance that also happens in the brain and causes depression, contributing to gender-based violence as a result of mood swing and change in behaviour.”

POTRAZ Head of Marketing Department, Mrs Sibo Muteiwa said the issue of hormones and menopause is important as it affects both women and men as a whole.

“As people grow old there are some difficult situations we face in adjusting to one’s self-control.

“Programs like this should be addressed at home and at the workplace to make sure that people are at their best self.

“Sometimes we see people react at the workplace because we do not understand what they are going through in terms of hormone imbalances.”

One of the programme beneficiaries, Samatha Mubvumbi said: “Through this training, I have learnt that as a young woman, balancing hormones is the key to unlocking the best self.”

Perfect Symphony started in 2017, and over 100 women have been assisted nationwide in tackling health issues through life coaching and training with an addition of natural methods through lifestyle change.