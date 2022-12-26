Source: Women land top posts in Zanu PF Politburo | The Herald (Local News)

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa

Herald Reporter

THE Politburo that was appointed by President Mnangagwa on Friday blends the old guard and youth and also catapults women to influential positions in the party.

This new team that will steer the party going forward has been described as an ‘A team’ that will win next year’s elections for the revolutionary party.

Headlining the list of women appointed into the Politburo is the indefatigable First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, whose philanthropic works have taken her to every corner of the country in a living testimony of development that leaves no one and no place behind.

The First Lady is the Secretary for Environment and Tourism.

Other women in the political bureau are Cde Oppah Muchinguri who returns the powerful chairman post, while the Deputy Secretary for Information and Publicity post was given to Cde Chido Sanyatwe.

Cde Mable Chinomona returns her Secretary for Women Affairs post deputised by Cde Judith Ncube.

It’s an all female affair at the Economic Development and Empowerment portfolio where Cde Sthembiso Nyoni, will be deputised by Cde Otilia Maluleke.

Other women who have landed top posts in the Politburo are:

Deputy Secretary Bussiness Development Cde Esther Nyati;

Deputy Secretary People Living with Disabilities Elina Shirichena;

Deputy Secretary Local Government and Devolution Cde Monica Mavhunga;

Deputy Secretary Labour Cde Jennifer Mhlanga;

Deputy Secretary Education, Ideology and Research Cde Rebbeca Fanuel;

Deputy Secretary Health and Child Welfare and Elderly Cde Irene Zindi.

Meanwhile, some of the newly appointed Politburo members include, Secretary Local Government and Devolution Cde Super Mandiwanzira, Deputy Secretary Transport and Social Welfare Cde James Makamba, Deputy Secretary Environment and Tourism Joshua Sacco, Deputy Secretary Finance Professor Mthuli Ncube, Deputy Secretary Legal Affairs Advocate Fortune Chasi and

Cde Webster Shamu, who has served as the Party’s Political Commissar was retained as deputy to Cde Mike Bimha in the same department.