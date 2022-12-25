Source: Women-led enterprises affected by shortage of proper marketing platforms | Sunday News (Business)

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE shortage of proper marketing places and platforms for women run enterprises has been viewed as one of the challenges affecting the growth of their businesses.

Milestones on women empowerment continue to be achieved in the Second Republic since 2018 as the country moves towards Vision 2030 in line with President Mnangagwa’s mantra of leaving no one and no place behind.

The Government continues to support women run businesses through availing funds. However, lack of markets to sustain the various initiated projects has been bemoaned.

Bulawayo Chamber of SMEs vice-chairperson Ms Sithabile Bhebhe said there was a need to introduce market days especially for women either monthly or quarterly where they could showcase their products in the Central Business District (CBD).

She added: “To further enhance their recognition they should be taken to participate at local trade fairs and those abroad. This also necessitates the need for them to be taught how to run their businesses professionally so that they can tap into global markets by meeting the set standards.”

Mrs Nomaqhawe Moyo who works with women in basketry, art and craft at Ngamo Village in Tsholotsho District, Matabeleland North said due to lack of proper marketing places and platforms for women, they ended up being short-changed in pricing their products.

“Most of these women were just making basketry they were using at their homes or getting less from those who were taking advantage of them.

“Some buyers give small items such as a bar of soap or packet of sugar for their crafts which they go on to sell for over US$100,” said Mrs Moyo.

“Working with ZimTrade the goal is to ensure these women have proper marketing places and platforms to sell their wares so that they do not fall prey to people who end up short-changing them by taking the products at a lesser value for their own gains.”

She said the idea behind mobilising the women in different groups was a way of uplifting them in the work that they do and make them have a source of income so that they are not always dependent on others.

Recently addressing the media, Minister of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni expressed concern over the shortage of proper marketing places and platforms for women run enterprises, demanding that local authorities promote orderly operation of businesses in the country.

“Women in the country have had an opportunity to start life sustaining projects in the horticultural, food production and cross boarder trading sectors but markets have emerged to be a challenge as they struggle to secure market spaces and other regional trading platforms,” said Dr Nyoni.

She said despite the many challenges facing women, Government has taken itself to task to ensure that local authorities in all the 10 provinces provide women with proper selling space.

The Minister added:

“Work space has been a challenge for many women in their business growth and in the same vein, quality of goods is compromised while affecting their visibility to attract potential and serious buyers.”

Dr Nyoni said her Ministry will hold a meeting with stakeholders of the local authorities, and inter-ministerial committees to discuss land provision and amenities that should be put in place to allow for smooth flow and orderly operation of businesses in the country.

She said that women’s businesses have grown in numbers over the years and most of them have shown huge progress in their day to day business activities.