Source: Women miners to get machinery | Sunday News (Business)

Johnsias Mutonhori, Midlands Correspondent

MORE than 300 women small-scale miners in Midlands are set to receive mining machinery that will boost production.

Speaking during the Minex Expo last week in Zvishavane, Zimbabwe Mining Federation president Ms Henrietta Rushwaya said the mechanisation programme was also part of the association’s drive to ensure formalisation of those in small-scale mining.

She said the mechanisation was being spearheaded by the Government as part of ensuring that the sector meets its targets of US$12 billion by next year.

“The programme is a very good strategic move in the formalisation of small-scale mining. Small-scale miners, especially women, are not widely recognised in the mining industry yet they contribute immensely in gold production and national Gross Domestic Product,” she said.

She added that the programme came at the right time when the Government is forging ahead with efforts to ensure that the mining sector meets output target of US$12 billion by 2023.

“The mechanisation programme is targeting small-scale mining particularly women in the gold production sub-sector.

“The goal is to encourage everyone to contribute to the national economy as the Government is concerned about attaining 2023 output target of USD12 billion,” she said.

A participant during the Expo, Mrs Thelma Jira appreciated the programme and applauded the Government for empowering women in small-scale mining.

“The programme is good for us as women in mining and it shows that the Government is concerned about us and it values the contribution of women in mining.

As women we face so many challenges such as lack of equipment and technical support.

This is how we get out-competed by men and a lot of women end up giving up on mining,” she said.

Another attendee, Ms Charity Gava raised a concern about the long process they are subjected to when trying to register their businesses.

“I think the Government must also address and hold accountable some officials in the mining sector who elbow women out through delaying the processing of their papers.

A lot of women end up losing interest because the environment turns out to be unconducive and unaccommodative,” she said.

Midlands is one of the major provinces in Zimbabwe with a high mining activity.