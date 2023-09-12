Source: Women’s League hails Chinomona’s appointment | The Herald (Local News)

Secretary for Women’s Affairs Cde Mabel Chinomona

Herald Reporter

The ZANU PF Women’s League has congratulated the league’s Secretary for Women’s Affairs, Cde Mabel Chinomona on her re-election to the position of Senate president.

In a statement, the Women’s League said Cde Chinomona’s re-election last week was “well-deserved”.

She won in a 50-25 vote supervised by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission over the CCC nomination.

Senator Mike Nyambuya of ZANU PF was also re-elected deputy president of Senate in a 49-26 vote over the CCC nomination.

“Your competent leadership with a great deal of experience and outstanding performance has undoubtedly earned the trust and confidence that has been bestowed in you,” said the Women’s League.

“The re-election to this noble post is an inspiration to all women, testifies the adage that ‘women can do it!’ and signifies renewed hope for the continued empowerment and advancement of women to leadership and decision making positions. The ZANU PF Women’s League wishes you greater success and good health as you lead the Senate into pushing for broad-based legislation for the empowerment of special interest and vulnerable groups as well as the socio-economic development of the country.”