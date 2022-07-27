Source: Women’s University clerk up for fraud | Herald (Crime)

Chido Nyamuyaruka

Herald Reporter

A DATA clerk at the Women’s University in Africa yesterday appeared in court on allegations of landing his job in 2020 using fake academic certificates, which was discovered when the same clerk was being investigated on allegations of leaking an examination paper.

Kennius Manyere Rashirai (44) is alleged to have fraudulently presented a fake National Certificate in Computer Science, a fake National Diploma and a fake Higher National Diploma in Computer Studies to qualify for the position of data clerk.

He was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda charged with fraud and was remanded to August 6 on $50 000 bail.

Prosecutor Mr Anesu Chirenje said Rashirai was responsible for the processing and printing of examination papers and results and was already being investigated for violating the Data Protection Act after he allegedly leaked examination papers to students last month.

Following his arrest on leaking the examination papers, detectives decided to look into his professional documents and discovered that Rashirai had tendered fake academic qualifications after job interviews.

After casting doubt on the authenticity of the certificates, the police took them to the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development for verification, where they came out as fake, according to the State.

He was then arrested and taken to court for a second time and charged with fraud.