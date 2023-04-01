Source: Work with community radios, Government departments encouraged | The Herald (Local News)

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa

Luthando Mapepa

Government departments should work with newly licensed community radio stations to communicate its efforts and programmes, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Speaking during the capacity building workshop for community radio staffs today at Chimanimani Community Radio station offices, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said community radio stations established across the country by the second Republic is a game changer and Government departments should utilise them to disseminate important information to the grassroots.

“The Second Republic is making sure that Government information is given and accessed by everyone as outlined by the President Mnangagwa mantra of living no place no one behind.

“We are happy that as Ministry we have managed to launch 14 community radio station and we are happy the community is fully rallying behind the initiative.

“Because of this support the community has committed, we are urging all Government departments to work with all community radio stations so that all Government efforts have been disseminated.

“My Ministry is assuring that all community radio stations that they will get support from Government departments as they are the mediums which reach out the grassroots,” he said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said community radio stations should not be abused into delving into politics.

“There is an issue of pending elections and no one should not allowed to abuse the into airing political message to our people.

“In this period we are urging organisation such as Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC) to take opportunity disseminate message on election roadmap,” he said.

He added that the Government is working on sustainability of the radio stations.

“There is another critical issue of sustainability of the community radio stations.

“The Ministry is working on amending the Broadcasting Services Act (BSA) where we are looking at what the Government can do so that community radio stations could sustain themselves,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Speaking during the same event Chimanimani community radio station Mr Themba Gata hailed the second Republic for opening the air waves.

“Since the launch of our community radio station we are producing untapped talent from the rural set up.

”We are grateful for the initiative and since employment was also created.

“Our villages are now actively participating and tell their own story,” he said

Mr Gata urged the Ministry to easy bureaucracy so that they work with Government departments at district level.

“Most Government departments at local level do not work with us as everything is centralised in Harare.

“We hope the ministry will assist us so that these ministries will decentralise and do business with us in line with devolution,” said Mr Gata.