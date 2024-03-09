Source: Worker defrauds First Capital Bank of $146m | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Tafara Dube (47) appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi who remanded him to April 4 on US$100 bail.

Prosper Dembedza-Herald Correspondent

A former clerk with First Capital Bank this week appeared in court on allegations of defrauding his employer of $146 million.

The bank is being represented by risk control officer Ms Samantha Mayenda.

Dube was employed by First Capital Bank as senior team member at RTGS payments department, holding the position of RTGS clerk.

His duties included processing RTGS instructions received daily, passing inhouse entries, processing and reconciliation of office accounts.

It is the State’s case that from January 2021 to March 2023, Dube made unlawful transactions by transferring funds amounting to ZWL$146 240 631.

It is alleged that he transferred the cash from First Capital Bank’s three accounts which are RBZ Current Account number 04150ZWL03001002, Commission Sundries account number 04150ZWL72195002 and Telex and Swift Charges account number 04150ZWL88005001.

The court heard that the accused moved the money in 13 different First Capital Bank beneficiary accounts .

The matter came to light in November 2023 when Mayende carried out internal investigations which showed that Dube unlawfully transferred a total of $146 240 631 from the three bank accounts into the 13 customers’ bank accounts through his Finacle System User Credentials H10038732. On February 12, 2024, the complainant made a report to police leading to the arrest of Dube .