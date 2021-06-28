Source: Workers call for office closure after COVID-19 case | Newsday (News)

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

WORKERS at the Mhlahlandlela Registry Offices in Bulawayo have urged authorities to shut down the block after one of their colleagues tested positive to COVID-19 last week.

One of the workers, who visited NewsDay offices, said: “An officer last Thursday tested positive to COVID-19, while another exhibited symptoms of the virus. However, the offices remain open.

“The office was just fumigated last Friday, yet when two employees tested positive for the virus at Mpilo Central Hospital last Wednesday, the place was closed and employees were sent home for 10 days as per COVID-19 protocols.”

Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe referred questions to the Registrar’s Office, whose officials were not available. Health and Child Care ministry spokesperson Donald Mujiri said he would comment after the Home Affairs ministry issued a statement.

“Find out what the Home Affairs ministry is doing to address the issue and then call me after that,” Mujiri said.

