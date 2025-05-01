Source: Workers crucial to Zimbabwe’s development, says President – herald

Debra Matabvu

DECENT work and working conditions are critical in national development and the Government will continue to implement measures that promote the rights of workers, President Mnangagwa has said.

In his virtual Workers’ Day address to the nation from the State House, the President highlighted the critical role played by workers in driving national development, particularly towards the attainment of Vision 2030, to become an upper-middle-class economy.

He said the Government remained steadfast in its commitment towards providing decent work in all sectors of the economy.

“May Day is also a time to pay homage to labourers who are central to the production processes and value chains across all sectors for the ultimate prosperity of our great motherland, Zimbabwe,” President Mnangagwa said.

“As such, decent work is a core principle under the growth and stability pillar of the National Development Strategy (NDS). It remains a building block for the attainment of our national vision as well as inclusive growth, poverty reduction and the consolidation of a sustainable and competitive economy.”

He said under the National Development Strategy, an array of milestones have been achieved which are transforming livelihoods, leaving no one and no place behind.

“We are unwavering in our commitment to guarantee fair labour standards, strengthen social protection, promote employment creation and enhance social dialogue, towards the attainment of decent work.”

The President added that reviewing the country’s labour laws to align them with the changing dynamics of the labour market is currently underway, with Government committed to fostering inclusive dialogue with social partners.

Inspections, President Mnangagwa said, will be carried out in all sectors to promote decent work as well as put in place strategies that reduce workplace accidents and fatalities.

“To ensure compliance with labour standards, my Government is scaling up inspections to enforce regulations governing the workplace.

“We are determined to continually raise awareness on the importance of compliance to occupational health and safety standards, as outlined in our country’s labour laws.

“All entities, both big and small, have a duty to play in the quest to achieve decent work as well as the reduction of workplace accidents and fatalities.

“While the inter-agency initiative involving several ministries, departments and agencies carried out inspections across the country’s mining sector in 2024, a lot still needs to be done”.

The programme, the President added, will be rolled out to other sectors as the country shifts focus and implement strategies that close the gaps and deficiencies in terms of promoting decent work.

President Mnangagwa said the periodical remuneration reviews and negotiations under the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) have resulted in improved working conditions and industrial relations across various sectors.

Government is also prioritising the full operationalisation of the Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF) to promote effective social dialogue and entrench the shared national vision among social partners.

Apart from that, the President said his administration will continue to ensure a safe and well-coordinated migration of the country’s skilled personnel as well as protecting Zimbabweans working abroad.

Increased diaspora remittances, the President added, are a testament that the country is benefiting from its huge investment in developing skilled human capital.

To tackle migration issues and improve labour market conditions, President Mnangagwa said the Government is committed to enhancing collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration and the International Labour Organisation and remains open to global partnerships, technical support and knowledge exchanges.

In addition, President Mnangagwa said as the country advances towards the attainment of Vision 2030, key issues such as decent work, health and safety will be fully integrated into national priorities.

He said frameworks such as the National Employment Policy are being reviewed to establish clear strategies which include entrepreneurship and skills development.

“Accordingly, the National Employment Policy Framework is being reviewed to provide clear pathways for job creation, entrepreneurship and skills development.

“This mechanism will be complemented by the robust pursuit of a formalisation strategy to bring our informal sector into the mainstream economy.

“Meanwhile, the National Social Security Authority is challenged to intensify efforts to extend social security coverage to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, particularly women and youth, who bear the brunt of inadequate social protection and poor working conditions.”

President Mnangagwa called those in the public and private sectors to continue safeguarding the welfare, rights and dignity of workers despite various challenges faced in the country and globally.

“In spite of the illegal sanctions, global economic shocks and climate change, among other exogenous factors, all of us, in both the public and private sectors, must play our part to ensure that labour is valued as a critical cog in the prosperity of our motherland, Zimbabwe. In our pursuit to attain decent work and a higher quality of life, no worker must be left behind.”