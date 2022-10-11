Source: Wrap up Pfumvudza preps to get inputs – Agritex | Herald (Business)

Sharon Shayanewako

SHIPMENT of inputs under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme to Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depots countrywide is currentlythe order of the day with Agritex calling on farmers to quickly wrap up their preparations to enable them to collect the inputs and be ready to plant with the first effective rains.

This comes after Government last week announced that distribution of the inputs will be starting this week.

Pfumvudza/Intwasa is concept aimed at climate proofing agriculture by adopting conservation farming techniques and involves the use of small portions of land and the application of the correct agronomic practices for higher yields.

In an interview with The Herald yesterday, Agritex acting deputy director responsible for Training and Information Ms Nester Gumbo said farmers should have a full adoption of the key tenets of Pfumvudza, as inputs distribution was imminent.

“As Pfumvudza inputs are soon to be distributed, we are encouraging our farmers to complete all the Pfumvudza preparations and key tenets, which include holing out and mulching. This will enable them to qualify as beneficiaries of the programme.

“The Pfumvudza method of farming addresses the problems of moisture retention, soil acidification while maintaining the soil structure,” explained Ms Gumbo.

Meanwhile, the Government will this year avail inputs that match the climatic and soil requirements for each of the country’s various agro-ecological regions in a move that will certainly alleviate food shortages in regions, which receive little rainfall as they would be producing crops that are suited to their weather conditions.

Since inception, the Pfumvudza programme has assisted vulnerable smallholder farmers improve their perspectives on methods of agriculture by venturing into intercropping for nutrition.

The Government has already released $20 billion towards Pfumvudza programme to boost food security.

Conservation agriculture has been known to provide a number of agronomic, economic, and environmental advantages such as reduced erosion, soil moisture conservation, increased and sustained crop yields, labour saving, low production costs and increased resilience to climate variability.