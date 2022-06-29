Source: WUA data clerk leaks exam papers | Newsday (News)

BY TREVOR MUTSVAIRO

A DATA clerk at the Women’s University in Africa (WUA) was yesterday arraigned before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda charged with contravening the Cyber Security and Data Protection Act for leaking examination papers.

Kennias Rashirai (44) was granted $20 000 bail and remanded out of custody to August 6 for commencement of trial.

The complainant in the matter is the State represented by Sunungurai Chingarande, the vice-chancellor at WUA.

Allegations are that the accused was employed at Women’s University in Africa as a data clerk, and was one of the few custodians of the university examination papers by virtue of his office.

Court documents indicate that Rashirai unlawfully and intentionally acquired and distributed university examination papers to Kudzanai Justice Magaya, a student doing a Social Work programme.

The court further heard that Rashirai used his WhatsApp number 0772 XXX XXX to send several examination papers for different faculties to Magaya, who in turn sold the papers to different students at the university.

As a result of the accused’s actions, the university suffered prejudice to its good administration.

Anesu Chirenje prosecuted.

The post WUA data clerk leaks exam papers appeared first on NewsDay Zimbabwe.