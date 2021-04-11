Source: Young miners urged to advocate for laws, policies | Sunday News (Business)

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Diamond Allied Workers Union (Zidawu) has encouraged young miners to continue advocating for laws and policies that promote transparency and accountability, resource mobilisation and good governance as they work towards contributing to the targeted US$12 billion mining economy and an upper middle-class economy by 2030.

Speaking at the Young Miners Foundation (YMF) minerals export, trade and value addition (METVA) seminar last week, Zidawu legal officer, Ms Proud Nyakuni said youths who were now constituting a large number of artisanal and small-scale miners should also continue advocating for laws and policies that promote transparency and accountability, resource mobilisation and good governance.

“Zimbabwe is endowed with over 60 minerals which are expected to boost the economy and as young miners, as we also work towards contributing to the US$12 billion mining economy and an upper middle-class economy by 2030, let us continue advocating for laws and policies that promote transparency and accountability, resource mobilisation and good governance. The National Development Strategy (NDS1) has good governance which ensures that youth participation is fully supported in all sectors of the economy,” said Ms Nyakuni.

She noted that young miners should be able to track and monitor the implementation of policies directly linked to them such as taking mining as a business. Ms Nyakuni said that NDS1 ensures job creation and youths should be at the forefront of creating jobs.

“As young miners have collaborations or groups coming together, pulling in resources to start mining projects so as to overcome the issue of financial capital. Contracts should be there to safeguard the projects. Also, take advantage of gemmology centres to take up careers in the mining field with the aim of being employers, not employees.”

Meanwhile, Sunrise Sign Language Academy chairman and founder Mr Douglas Mapeta said young miners should also consider learning sign language and have young deaf miners as it was important to have accessible mining environment for young miners with disabilities.

YMF chief executive officer Mr Payne Kupfuwa said the seminar was an excellent forum for young miners to unlock the mining and mineral development opportunities for chrome, coal, gold, tantalite, gemstones, among many other minerals in Zimbabwe.