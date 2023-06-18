Source: Youth conscientization critical in liberating Zimbabwe! | The Zimbabwean

As youth in Zimbabwe mark the ‘Day of the African Child’, it is clear that today’s generation lacks conscientization on why the country is still not free.

A few days ago, I penned an article, ‘What happened to the revolutionary spirit in today’s Zimbabwe youths’.

In the piece, I lamented the apparent indifference, and even ignorance, exhibited by our young ones in fighting for their freedom in a clearly repressive Zimbabwe.

This was in stark contrast to the generation of the 1960s and 70s – who bravery confronted and stood firm against racist colonial and apartheid regimes in both Zimbabwe and South Africa.

In fact, the ‘Day of the African Child’, owes its existence to the unprecedented courage displayed by school children in the township of Soweto on 16th June 1976, who dared protest against oppressive apartheid laws in South Africa.

In the process, 575 children were killed, and 2,380 injured, after members of the SAP (South African Police) launched a heinous attack using live bullets.

However, as the pictures of dead bodies strewn all over the streets spread across the globe – especially that of a lifeless young Hector Pieterson carried in the arms of a fellow pupil – this awakened international rage against the apartheid regime.

Henceforth, economic, political and social sanctions were imposed on the country – a pivotal moment which signaled the steady crumbling of this oppressive system – until democracy was finally attained on 27th April 1994.

Our own country was no different – as we witnessed hundreds of intrepid children, as young as 15 and 16 years old, crossing the border into neighboring states for military training to fight the colonial Rhodesia establishment.

These boys and girls included people as Margaret Dongo, Joyce Teurai Ropa Mujuru, and Monica Mutsvangwa – who ended up playing major roles in a independent Zimbabwe.

The question I asked in my previous article was left hanging in the air

What happened to the revolutionary spirit in today’s Zimbabwe youth?

Why is it that they merely sit back, as their futures are mercilessly destroyed by a corrupt uncaring incompetent government – whilst they (youth) behave as if everything was alright?

Why do they seem not bothered that they have been reduced to a future of joblessness – in a country plundered into destitution through the looting of our national resources by those in power?

Why do they appear unconcerned that the only future awaiting the vast majority of them – regardless of the level pf education attained – is street vending, prostitution, and a life of crime?

Why do they not care that most of them are being drowned in, and ruined by, illicit drugs – which, in the majority of cases, are clearly being peddled by well-connected people, who are known to authorities – but permitted to freely operate with impunity?

Do they not see a dirty hand there, which is undeniably meant to render them (youth) an incapacitated, unthinking and unambitious lot – who, as a result, will not rebel against a political elite that authored their misery?

In this piece, I attempt to go further by proffering reasons and solutions to this crisis of thought in our young generation of today.

I remember watching the popular award-winning movie, ‘Sarafina’, some years ago – which offered some insights into the famed ‘Soweto Uprising’.

I was particularly enchanted by the character played by world-famous actress Whoopi Goldberg – who featured as school teacher, Mary Masembuko.

What was undeniably clear was that, teachers played a central role in conscientizing children of that period – in order for them to fully comprehend the evils of the oppression they were living under.

What many of us may not appreciate is that, when a people are born and raised under systemic and institutionalized repression – it is so easy to normalize this, and see absolutely nothing wrong.

Our own parents grew up not seeing anything particularly amiss and vile about the colonial system’s racial segregation and subjugation – such that, even attending separate schools was regarded as normal.

It became so easy not to question, or even perceive, why, for instance, only people of a certain color were allowed to reside in certain more developed sparsely populated suburbs – whilst the rest were confined to packed less developed townships.

When asked, they would most likely simply respond, “Nekuti varungu ka. Ko tingagarewo nevarungu here” – which translated means, “Because they are white. Why should we expect to stay with white people”?

This is where teachers and other ‘more enlightened’ members of society came in to educate and instill awareness in the oppressed population – so that they could fearlessly stand up for their own rights.

That is why today our youth go through life in apparent daze – without seemingly understanding the destruction to their futures orchestrated by those in power.

As such, there is an urgent need for our teachers and parents to step in.

We can no longer lamely watch as our children’s dreams and hopes are heartlessly stolen by a corrupt few – who only think and care about themselves and their families – benefiting unfairly from ill-gotten wealth from our stolen resources.

It is time our children are taught to question what is really going on in Zimbabwe.

They need to compare the situation that prevailed under colonial rule, and what is pertaining today.

For example, as our liberation struggle was largely premised on the land question, equitable distribution of wealth, and democracy – has anything changed for the majority in a post-independence Zimbabwe?

When they study their history books, do they see any improvement in the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans – as opposed to the colonial era?

How many farms do those in power currently possess, and where do the majority of Zimbabweans still live?

When the land reform program was undertaken by the ZANU PF government at the turn of the millennium, they claimed that this was intended to address ‘colonial imbalances’.

The daughter of former president Robert Gabriel Mugabe, Bona, is reported to own 21 farms – yet, most ordinary citizens still reside in infertile dry rural areas – where they are somehow expected to make a living.

Most Zimbabweans are forced to continue a subsistence livelihood – where they always have to be totally dependent on the government for handouts and free inputs each and every year – and never graduating to commercial agriculture, where they can become financially independent.

If only one daughter owns 21 farms, our youth have to ask themselves how many the entire family grabbed for themselves.

We can not even begin to imagine how many farms the current president Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has – or his inner circle, and those aligned to power.

However, former Rhodesia prime minister Ian Douglas Smith owed only one farm in Shurugwi.

The same applies to the distribution of our national wealth.

Where is the equitability when over US$2 billion in our minerals are smuggled out of the country by those in power or cartels associated with them – who are never held to account?

Did our youth watch the Al Jazeera ‘Gold Mafia’ documentary – whereby, characters as Ambassador-at-Large Uebert Angel, his sidekick Rikki Doolan, and convicted gold smuggler Ewan Macmillian openly implicated Mnangagwa in shady billion-dollar deals?

As a matter of fact, Zimbabwe’s economy is annually prejudiced over US$3 billion to illicit cross-border financial transactions, with half the value of our GDP (at US$29 billion) to corrupt economic activities.

On the other hand, our youth have to make do with street vending, prostitution or a life of criminality – in the absence of any real opportunities in an economy obliterated through high-profile looting.

As the situation stands, over half the population lives in extreme poverty, with three quarters earning below the poverty datum line.

The Mnangagwa administration has absolutely no qualms printing hordes of the useless local currency – directly channeled to their runners on the parallel market, so as to buy as much US dollars as possible – needed to finance ZANU PF campaign programs.

In so doing, the oversupply of Zimbabwe dollars, chasing after the scarce greenback, is pushing up the exchange rate – both on the parallel and official RBZ market – leading to the skyrocketing of basic commodities’ prices.

At present, the US dollar is trading at an alarming ZW$6,713 officially, and ZW$8,500 unofficially – with the annual inflation rate (at 800 percent) being the highest in the world.

This is all happening, as most Zimbabwe workers earn in local currency – thereby, unable to meet their basic daily needs – with a small family now requiring ZW$1,500,000 per month (food basket), yet salaries averaging ZW$50,000.

The other impact of this skewed government-induced economic meltdown is that industry and commerce will collapse – leading to more shortages of goods and services, as well as creating massive unemployment.

In so doing, the vicious circle for our youth continues – with even the little opportunities still remaining now under threat of disappearing.

We then move on to the other aspect of our liberation struggle – democracy.

In our history, we learn of the subjugation of the voice of the majority in the country during colonial rule.

So, what has changed?

What has changed, when the main opposition political party is virtually barred from freely operating, its members arrested on spurious charges, and elections in the country always disputed and questionable?

Do the scenes of 16th June 1976 not remind us of the chilling cold-blooded gunning down of scores of protestors on the streets of the Zimbabwe capital Harare – on 1st August 2018 and 14 January 2019 – most of whom were shot in the back by security forces, as they tried to flee?

Is that the democracy for which the youth of yesteryear so valiantly fought?

Did thousands of people lose their lives so that only a small elite has power in an independent Zimbabwe – whilst voices of dissent are barbarically suppressed, and millions languishing in poverty?

These are the lessons our youth of today need to be taught, so as to awaken their awareness to the reality that Zimbabweans are not yet free.

They can not simply sit back, believing all is well, and there is no way to change the situation.

Where there is a will, there is always a way!

What is needed now is a resurgence of the youth revolutionary spirit of the 1960s and 70s.

If ever there is to be any hope for a better more prosperous Zimbabwe, then the onus is upon our youth to courageously stand up against the repression and kleptocracy of the ruling establishment.

Just as the youth of yesteryear, there should not be any fear of the brutality that may be faced.

The desire for a new Zimbabwe – full of hope for the future – should instill a sense of selflessness and sacrifice.

However, this is only possible if our youth receive the requisite conscientization.

Of course, this can, and will, never be ingrained by the oppressor.

Which is why the education curriculum is disturbingly devoid of any meaningful teaching on issues of human rights and social justice.

It is tragic that the only things our youth are taught are rights that do not really expose the oppression by the ruling elite.

Nonetheless, just as with the youth of 16th June 1976 – teachers need to take it upon themselves to inculcate this conscientization.

In addition, parents should play their part at home, in adequately explaining to their children the real reasons we are suffering in Zimbabwe, and why they (children) have their aspirations and ambitions quashed.

Only when youth stand up for themselves will their dreams finally be realized in Zimbabwe.