Source: Youth League assures party of victory | The Herald (Local News)

Cde Tino Machakaire

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

THE Zanu PF Youth League has pledged to remain resolute and work towards the party’s victory in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

The ruling party’s youth organ executive from the country’s 10 provinces on Wednesday held a National Assembly meeting presided over by the Party’s First Secretary, President Mnangagwa.

Speaking at the meeting held at the party’s headquarters, Zanu PF Secretary for the Youth League, Cde Tino Machakaire, said as the vanguard of the ruling party, they would pull all the stops to deliver victory.

“The league will remain resolute in its endeavour to augment the party’s efforts of garnering the much-needed 5 million plus votes for you as our Presidential candidate.

“As the vanguard of the party, we will protect and promote the already existing peaceful environment,” he said.

Cde Machakaire said the youth were grateful for the recognition they were getting from President Mnangagwa and the entire party’s leadership. To this end, 41 of the candidates who will represent the party in the National Assembly elections are youths and 144 will represent the party in the Local Authority polls.

“We are very grateful to you Your Excellency for creating a very conducive environment for us to participate in the primary elections. This bears a clear testimony of your compassion for generational blending in our political party and national affairs.

“This has now become the signature for the Second Republic ably led by President Mnangagwa,” he said.

The Youth League, said Cde Machakaire, was making efforts to continue empowering the country’s youthful population as well as raising awareness on drug and substance abuse.

“Going forward, the league will deploy deliberate strategies to support the young so that they get elected,” he said.

In an interview on the sidelines of the meeting, Zanu PF Youth League Political Commissar Cde Tsungai Makumbe said the youths were delighted by the recognition accorded to them by President Mnangagwa.

He said the youths are feeling rejuvenated and raring to go to ensure the party’s resounding victory.

“We had a very fruitful meeting with the President and we are feeling very happy because recognition from the party’s First Secretary and President is a blessing.

“We are feeling very energised and we are confident of delivering victory for the party, and nothing will deter us whatsoever,” Cde Makumbe said.

In a separate interview, Zanu PF Youth League Chairman for Harare province, Cde Emmanuel Mahachi, said the Province was upbeat and would conform to the leadership’s directive.

“The meeting was very good and the President has shown us that he recognises us and involves us in the party’s leadership which shows how much he values us.

“As the Youth League we will follow what the President said to us, we will not be involved in any acts of political violence and we also call upon those in the opposition to desist from violent acts,” he said.