Youth Service trains 2 123

Herald Reporter

A TOTAL of 2 123 youths were trained under the Youth Service in Zimbabwe (YSZ) programme last year as the Government intensified efforts to equip young people with skills, discipline and values to improve employability and participation in national development.

In a statement, the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training said the programme, which was reintroduced in 2021, continues to attract youths from across the country and is now open for new applications.

“After the launch of the revised programme on May 24, 2024, by His Excellency, Dr ED Mnangagwa at Nhakiwa Vocational Training Centre, training commenced at Dadaya and Vumba Youth Service in Zimbabwe Training Centres in Midlands and Manicaland Provinces respectively, with an initial enrolment of 1 156 youth from all provinces,” reads the statement.

“In 2025, the aforesaid centres, as well as Guyu Youth Service in Zimbabwe Training Centre in Matabeleland South, trained a total of 2 123 youth.”

The Youth Service in Zimbabwe programme, formerly known as the National Youth Service, was revised in 2022 to address contemporary youth challenges.

More than 83 000 youths were trained under the old programme before it was discontinued due to funding constraints.

Cabinet has since elevated the programme’s status, directing that the Youth Service in Zimbabwe certificate be a precondition for admission into State higher and tertiary education institutions, as well as for appointment into the public service and State enterprises and parastatals.

“Furthermore, on April 8, 2025, Cabinet directed all security sector Ministries, Departments and Agencies to prioritise suitably qualified Youth Service in Zimbabwe graduates for recruitment into Government employment,” the statement continues.

The ministry said the programme targets youths aged between 18 and 35 years, including persons with disabilities, and runs for six months, comprising three months of national orientation training and three months of community attachment.

Training covers national history, civic education, disaster management, entrepreneurship, career guidance, drug and substance abuse awareness and national economic and youth policies.

According to the ministry, the programme improves employability by instilling discipline, integrity, resilience and the values of Ubuntu, while also promoting healthy lifestyles and reducing delinquency among young people.

The ministry said YSZ graduates have previously played a key role in national disaster response efforts, including during Cyclone Eline and Cyclone Idai, and have provided voluntary service at major State occasions and community development projects.

