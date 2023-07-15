Source: Youths must safeguard liberation gains — Machakaire | The Herald (Local News)

Thousands of Zanu PF supporters who thronged Chikondoma Stadium in Mutoko, Mashonaland East Province, for the ruling party’s Youth Interface Rally that was addressed by the party’ s Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Tino Machakaire yesterday. — Picture: Justin Mutenda

Joseph Madzimure

Zimpapers Elections Desk

YOUTHS should remain resolute and firm in safeguarding the gains of the country’s liberation struggle, Zanu PF Secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde Tino Machakaire, has said.

Speaking at a highly subscribed youth rally at Chikondoma Stadium in Mutoko, Mashonaland East province yesterday, Cde Machakaire said the youths as the vanguard of the party should vote for Zanu PF and President Mnangagwa in their numbers to defend the country’s legacy.

“Zanu PF is a revolutionary movement with the ethos and values of the liberation struggle. As youths, we need to remain firm in supporting the party through voting in numbers next month. Those without National Identity cards should seek assistance from the party leadership in their respective areas to ensure they secure them before elections,” said Cde Machakaire.

He said President Mnangagwa is working tirelessly to change the livelihoods of the people for the better.

Cde Machakaire said the Second Republic is working on economic transformation through infrastructure development, dam construction, rehabilitation of Hwange 7 and 8 units, and Innovation hubs at tertiary institutions.

He urged youths to venture into small-scale mining activities.

Cde Machakaire was accompanied by his deputy Cde John Paradza, Youth League national executive members, and Mashonaland East Youth chairman Cde Isaac Tasikani, who is also the Party’s candidate for Mutoko South constituency, Youth Women for Economic Development chairperson Cde Tatenda Mavetera, and Mashonaland East provincial chairperson Cde Apolonia Munzwerengi among others.

Mutoko South candidate Cde Tasikani said he is confident of winning the seat for Zanu PF.

“The Second Republic under the leadership of President Mnangagwa has made tremendous efforts to rebuild the economy. We are campaigning through the achievements made by President Mnangagwa,” he said.

Cde Mavetera, who is also a Parliamentary candidate for Chikomba West, said young women should vote for Zanu PF in their numbers.

“We constitute a big number hence our vote contributes immensely to the party,” she said.

A first-time voter who is 18-years-old, Miss Rosemary Mandeya, said she will vote for Zanu PF.

“ We want President Mnangagwa to complete the projects he initiated,” she said.