Source: Youths urge Government to facilitate access to loans | The Herald (Local News)

Presenting the Youth league resolutions at the just ended 20th Zanu PF Annual People’s Conference in Gweru last week, Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Tino Machakaire said financial institutions have set stringent loan application conditions which will restrict a number of youths from accessing loans hindering them from participating in the main stream economy.

Joseph Madzimure-Senior Reporter

THE Zanu PF Youth League which is the vanguard of the party has urged the Government to facilitate affordable business capital and assist youths with collateral security to access loans.

A number of youths with brilliant business ideas are lagging behind in terms of their participation in the economy citing lack of collateral to access loans from financial institutions.

Some of the youths are still at tertiary institutions and in most cases they don’t have assets to present to banks as collateral.

Cde Machakaire, however encouraged the youths to exercise high level of discipline and responsible behaviour in respecting financial contracts in order to ensure the sustainability of the youth revolving funds.

“Government through National Development Strategy 1, places high priority in its youth programming, on measures leading to poverty eradication among the youth through vocational skilling, youth empowerment projects funding and employment creation.

“To urge the party to continue its youth mobilisation drive around project based economic empowerment initiatives in order to mitigate the current socio-economic challenges facing the youth constituency.

“To urge the party to craft and implement robust, innovative, relevant and scientific youth specific mobilisation strategies targeting new voters and the already converted ones,” said Cde Machakaire

As part of the resolutions, Cde Machakaire said the youth league exhorts the party to prioritise the strengthening and capacitation of the wing in order to increase its efficiency and effectiveness in the implementation of the Party Constitution and programmes

They also commend the Government for implementing robust sanction busting measures that have proven to be effective in ameliorating the negative impact caused by the devastating illegal sanctions and stands in solidarity with the progressive world in the call for the unconditional removal of these illegal sanctions.

Additionally, he said the wing commended the Government for establishing a National Committee tasked to curtail the supply and abuse of illicit drug and substances.

“We call upon the Government to increase funding for capacitation of rehabilitation centres, medication and recruitment of qualified rehabilitation personnel,” he said.

Some of the resolutions presented by the youths are that the party enjoins the Government to adequately resource all youth training institutions particularly National Youth Service and Vocational Skills training Centre’s so that they become centres of excellence.

They youths also called Government to ensure good governance and accountability among all sporting boards.

They also resolved that the party instructs Government to decentralise the recruitment of civil servants to accommodate applicants from remote areas prioritising qualified party cadres with correct ideology in order to curb unnecessary strike actions by civil servants and the arbitrary sabotaging of Government economic revival strategies.

“Fortify party programmes aimed at developing cadreship that is inspired, guided and bound by the vision, values and principles as enshrined in the “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo — ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo” and “Leaving no one and no place behind” philosophies,” he said.

The party, he said must keep abreast of technological developments in the Information Communication Technology sector.

The youth also congratulated President Mnangagwa, and the party for a resounding victory during the recently held Harmonised General Elections.