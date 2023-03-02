Source: ZACC arrests NSSA Acting CEO | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Charles Shava

Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) this afternoon arrested NSSA acting chief executive Charles Shava for fraud involving $12 246 571,48.

It is alleged that Shava altered a board resolution, which had rejected the proposed allowances for four NSSA doctors and caused the human resources manager to pay the allowances without approval, claiming the board had approved the allowances.

Shava is detained at Avondale Police station and is expected to appear in court tomorrow.