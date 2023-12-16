Source: Zacc arrests Tsholotsho RDC CEO, and Executive Finance Officer | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

from left to right, Bryton Malandule, Tsholotsho Executive Finance Officer and Tsholotsho CEO Mr Nkululeko Sibanda

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, smoyo@chronicle.co.zw

TSHOLOTSHO Rural District Council chief executive officer Mr Nkululeko Sibanda and the Executive Finance officer Mr Bryton Malandule were yesterday nabbed by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and spent the night at Tsholotsho Police Station.

ZACC confirmed that the arrest and detention of the two.

According to well-placed sources, the two are facing a litany of charges bordering around abuse of duty as public officials and are set to appear before the courts at the Tsholotsho Magistrates Court today.

In the 2022 annual report, Zacc reported that 332 of the reported cases during the period under review involved criminal abuse of office by public officials.

More details to follow…..