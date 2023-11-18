Source: ZACC nabs Nyaminyami RDC chief executive officer | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has confirmed the arrest of Nyaminyami Rural District Council, chief executive officer, Mr Cletus Gwabva Matingwina on allegations of criminal abuse of duty.

According to a statement issued by the commission this morning, Matingwina is accused of disqualifying winning bidders replacing them with those he favoured.

“The chief executive officer disqualified winning bidders for Omay North and Omay South Sport Hunting Services tenders with a cumulative value of over USD900 000 to favour his preferred bidders who had been ranked lower by the Evaluation Committee,” ZACC said.

He is also alleged to have created a non-existent court cases against the winning bidders to justify the disqualification.

Matingwina will appear at the Chinhoyi Magistrates Court today.