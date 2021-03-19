Zacc offices break in reports false: Police

BY BEAUTY NYUKE

Investigations by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) revealed there was never a break-in at the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) offices, as previously reported on Tuesday.

In a statement, National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said an old curtain rail displaced a ceiling panel and was the mistaken as a break-in.

“According to investigations conducted by the Criminal Investigations Department who include scene of crime experts, the circumstances and appearance of surroundings suggest that no breaking in occurred,” he said.

“Nothing was stolen or any form of tampering with objects or other items was observed,” he added.

