Source: Zacc swoops on Chadzamira | Newsday (News)

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

MASVINGO Provincial Affairs minister Ezra Chadzamira was arrested yesterday on corruption allegations by detectives from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc).

In a statement, Zacc spokesperson John Makamure said they recorded a warned and cautioned statement from Chadzamira.

“The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has recorded a warned and cautioned statement from Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira,” Makamure said.

“The matter is still under investigations, which are nearing completion, especially after receiving further instructions from the National Prosecution Authority.”

He, however, but did not disclose the allegations being levelled against the minister.

But sources told NewsDay that Chadzamira was arrested on allegations of fraudulently parcelling out sugarcane plots developed by agro-industry giant Tongaat Hullett in Chiredzi to his cronies in the ruling Zanu PF party.

NewsDay can also reveal that Chadzamira was arrested and brought to Masvingo Magistrates Court yesterday afternoon, but was released after prosecutors said his case would proceed by way of summons.

Chadzamira becomes one of several Zanu PF bigwigs who have been arrested and brought to court for corruption.

Others include former Cabinet ministers Prisca Mupfumira, who was arrested on allegations of abusing over US$90 million in NSSA funds and Obadiah Moyo on abusing US$60 million COVID-19 funds.