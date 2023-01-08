Source: ZACC to strengthen investigations division | Sunday News (local news)

Harare Bureau

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) will prioritise strengthening its investigations department this year and focus on investigating high-profile cases, as well as recovering high-value assets procured through crime.

In an interview, ZACC chairperson Justice Loyce Matanda-Moyo said the anti-graft agency will also further decentralise its offices by establishing two new provincial centres and increasing its nationwide presence to eight provinces.

ZACC, she said, would be building public and stakeholder confidence, and continue implementing its strategic plan, which is now in its second year.

“For 2023, we are still guided by our 2021-2025 Strategic Plan, which prioritises the strengthening of investigations for prosecution and asset recovery,” she said.

“This will be undertaken through investigation of high-profile matters (high profile in value, cases of national interest and those involving high-profile figures) and asset recoveries of high value, launch of the electronic case management system for all investigations and skills capacitation for all investigators.”

Justice Matanda-Moyo said the anti-graft watchdog was digitising its services, recruiting additional personnel and capacitating critical staff to ensure optimum performance.

“We will be increasing ZACC services through decentralisation to two more provinces to increase our presence to eight provinces, continuously recruit critical staff and offer skills training for all staff.

“In addition, there will be rebranding of the ZACC image and establishment of strategic partnerships with key stakeholders and development partners, and ensuring implementation of all MoUs (memoranda of understanding) signed,” she said.

The commission, she added, will enhance lobbying for whistle-blower legislation and amendment of the ZACC Act.

“We are strengthening good corporate governance in public institutions through compliance checks and system reviews, as well as facilitation of the establishment of integrity committees in ministries, parastatals, public entities and local authorities.

“And we are also strengthening policy and legal reform by conducting researches, including CPI (Corruption Perceptions Index), corruption risk assessment and other researches.”