Source: Zambia backs President’s regional peace initiatives | The Herald (Top Stories)

Minister Lovemore Matuke

Wallace Ruzvidzo, Herald Reporter

THE Zambian Government has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting SADC Chairperson, President Mnangagwa in his ongoing efforts to promote peace, security and stability in the region and beyond.

Zimbabwe hosted the 34th session of Zimbabwe-Zambia Joint Permanent Commission on Defence and Security which ended yesterday in Victoria Falls.

The Zimbabwean delegation was led by Minister of State for National Security Lovemore Matuke, who was accompanied by Minister of Defence Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri as well as Permanent Secretaries Aaron Nhepera and Ambassador Raphael Faranisi.

The Zambian delegation was led by acting Minister of Defence Dr Douglas Syakalima, who was accompanied by Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jacob Jack Mwiimbu, and Permanent Secretaries Mr Maambo Haamaundu and Mr Goodson Sinyenga and Zambian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Derrick Livune.

In a joint statement, Minister Matuke and acting Minister Syakalima said Zambia, as a member of the SADC Organ Troika on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation, had pledged to continue supporting peace efforts being championed by President Mnangagwa as Chair of the regional bloc.

“The Zambian delegation congratulated His Excellency, Dr Mnangagwa, for assuming the position of Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community.

“In this regard, as a member of the SADC Organ Troika on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation, the Zambian delegation assured their counterparts of Zambia’s support to the Chairperson of SADC in his efforts of ensuring peace and security in the region, and beyond,” reads the statement.

The Commission noted that there was general peace and stability in the region, with President Mnangagwa leading from the front in spearheading peace initiatives in the conflict plagued eastern DRC.

“It (commission), however, expressed concern over a multiplicity of security challenges in some member states, which include terrorism, transnational crimes, poaching, irregular migration, human and drug trafficking, smuggling and other related cross border vices. In this regard, the commission agreed to continue co-operating and devising new strategies aimed at addressing these security threats.

“The commission, however, expressed concern over the deteriorating security and humanitarian crises in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.”

Minister Matuke and acting Minister Syakalima said the commission had also called for concerted efforts aimed at restoring peace in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado Province.

The Commission then congratulated Zimbabwe and other member States in the region; Botswana, DRC, Eswatini, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia and South Africa, for successfully holding elections from the time of the 33rd Session of the Commission held in 2022.

The unconditional removal of unilateral coercive measures imposed on Zimbabwe, was also called for by the commission.

“It also noted the Government of Zimbabwe’s policy of engagement and re-engagement, and concerted solidarity efforts from SADC and friendly countries,” said Minister Matuke and acting Minister Syakalima.