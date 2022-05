Source: Zambia Parliamentary delegation jets in | Herald (Top Stories)

The delegation paid a courtesy call on Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda this morning.

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

A Zambian Parliamentary delegation is in the country on a five-day visit.

The delegation is made up of members of Zambia’s Parliamentary Committee on Transport, Works and Supply.

