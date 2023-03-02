Source: Zambia to host Vic Falls Carnival alongside Zimbabwe | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Showbiz Reporter

With more and more artistes being unveiled for the Victoria Falls Carnival, organisers have announced that the event will be crossing over to Livingstone, Zambia this year.

Radisson Blu Mosi-Oa-Tunya has been selected to host the Zambian edition for an event that has been dubbed “Vic Falls Carnival: Destination Livingstone”.

The event is set to run from April 28 to 30.

However, this does not mean that the carnival will be leaving Zimbabwe, rather, there will be two editions.

“This year, we’ll have a stage in Livingstone and another in Victoria Falls. We want to incorporate the Mosi Day of thunder festival which happens in Livingstone. This festival will thus be sandwiched between these two days to create a full weekend of non-stop music and activities,” said one of the event organisers.

Meanwhile, the powerhouse trio of Toss, Mdoovar & 9umba that took South Africa by storm with their hit single ‘Umlando’ has been added to the list of performers.

