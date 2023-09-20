Source: Zambian in court for human trafficking | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

A Zambian man arrives at the Harare Magistrate Courts for alleged human trafficking, escorted by detectives. — Picture Lee Maidza

Prosper Dembedza

Herald Correspondent

A Zambian yesterday appeared in court on two counts of trafficking Ugandans to Zimbabwe using them in his fraudulent activities in Zimbabwe.

Kimbungwe Yub Ibrah (28) was facing two counts of human trafficking when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Ethel Chichera. He was remanded in custody to September 21 for trial after the State opposed bail.

On the first count, it is the State’s case that between 2021 and this year, Ibrah misrepresented to Ugandan Dennis Mageya that he had secured an undisclosed job for him in Zimbabwe. The court heard he assured Mr Mageya’s parents that he had already acquired employment and went further to pay for all transport expenses including the costs of acquiring a passport.

In August 2022 , Ibrah paid travel expenses for Mr Mageya from Uganda to Zimbabwe via Tanzania and Zambia. The two stayed at number 3309 Mainway , Meadows Waterfalls, Harare.

Ibrah then forced Mr Mageya to distribute fliers which advertised him as a sangoma cum doctor called Sekuru Banda who offered assistance with failed love, magic wallet and give magic rings.

The accused person also exploited Mr Mageya by forcing him to collect money from Innbucks MicroBank which was fraudulently acquired.

Ibrah fraudulently registered three accounts using Mr Mageya’s details. Every time he failed to withdraw money from Innbucks he was not given food by Ibrah.

The court heard that on August 3, Mr Mageya was arrested for overstaying in Zimbabwe, he however explained to the court the circumstances which led him to Zimbabwe and that led to the arrest and charging of Ibrah.

On count two Ibrah misrepresented to Muddathiru Sserugga, a Ugandan, that he had facilitated papers for him to travel and pursue his studies in South Africa.

Ibrah used the same route via Tanzania and Zambia to 3309 Mainway Meadows Waterfalls, Harare .

The court heard that Ibrah bought a buddie line for Mr Sserugga and instructed him to create a Facebook account under the name Ruth Kereke for car advertisements.

It is alleged that the accused exploited Mr Sserugga by involving him in fraudulent activities , and each time the Mr Sserugga asked about his trip to South Africa, Ibrah always mentioned that he is processing the Visa.

Mr Sserugga was arrested after contravening Immigration Act.