Source: Zanu PF Caught in the act coercing vendors to attend Mnangagwa rally in Centenary | The Zimbabwean

Dear Mr. Mnangagwa,

Are you aware that most of the people who are bussed to your rallies are forced to attend those rallies, and are threatened with violence if they fail to attend the rallies? So when you talk about peace at your rallies, half the audience will not believe you because they will have experience acts of violence and intimidation from your activists.

>In a video that is circulating on social media (see attachment), a Zanu PF activist is seen addressing terrified vendors informing them that they must all leave their vending stalls and catch buses to attend the Zanu PF Centenary rally. So when you see those large crowds, know that some of the people in the crowd have been forced to attend.

This is disgraceful and must be stopped. I watched one of your addresses at a rally when you seemed to accuse the opposition of violence, claiming Zanu PF is a peace-loving party. Far from it, Zanu PF is the most violent political party in Zimbabwe, and you have a responsibility as President of Zanu PF to restrain your party supporters from violent behavior.