Zanu PF condemns arms embargo extension 

Remember Deketeke-Herald Correspondent

ZANU PF has said that the European Union (EU)’s decision to extend the arms embargo on Zimbabwe was an outdated measure and the EU needed to take into account the professionalism of the Zimbabwean security forces and their adherence to human rights law.

The EU this week renewed its restrictive measures on the Zimbabwe Defence Industries, for a further year, until February 20, 2025.

In response, Zanu PF Director for Information and Publicity Cde Farai Marapira said the EU’s decision is a stumbling block to the creation of a prosperous country.

“As Zanu PF, we are disappointed but not surprised to learn about the EU’s decision to extend the arms embargo on Zimbabwe.

“This decision further undermines our efforts to build a prosperous nation. We remain committed to peace, stability, and good governance,” he said.

Cde Marapira said the EU must recognise reforms being implemented by President Mnangagwa.

“The EU must recognise our comprehensive reforms and engage constructively. These reforms implemented under the able leadership of His Excellency, President Dr ED Mnangagwa are undeniably palpable,” he said.

Additionally, he conveyed his appreciation for Zimbabwe’s security forces’ adherence to human rights laws over the past few years.

“Zimbabwe’s security forces have championed professionalism and adherence to human rights. It’s time to restore trust, foster dialogue, and lift these outdated restrictions.

“The President Mnangagwa has clearly stated that Zimbabwe stands ready to work with the EU and demonstrate our commitment to a peaceful and prosperous Zimbabwe,” he said.

Cde Marapira added that Zimbabwe keeps its doors open and waits for common sense to return to the West.