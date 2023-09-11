Zanu PF councillors vow to uphold development agenda 

Mupedzanhamo flea market (file picture)

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

Newly elected Zanu PF councillors in Harare have pledged to support President Mnangagwa’s development agenda to ensure an upper-middle income society by 2030.

In interviews after taking their oaths of office last week, the councillors said they will complement the President’s development projects in their wards.

Ward 12 councillor Simon Manzanga said he will prioritise developmental issues in the discharge of his duties.

“We are going to make sure that our city is clean which is wanted by the President. We also want to make sure that people’s livelihoods in my ward have been changed and that they are also included in council affairs.

“I am here to fight to make sure that the electorate is happy, especially with the issue of regularisation of stands. We also want to make sure that Harare retains its status of a Sunshine City and making sure that whenever we hold meetings as council we must prioritise issues to do with development as wanted by our President,” he said.

Ward 4 councillor Boniface Maburutse said he was going to make sure that the Mupedzanhamo market was reopened with Shawasha grounds being formalised for vendors to sell their wares.

“When we campaigned, we did not want votes only, but wanted to make sure that Mbare becomes clean again,” he said.

“There is a lot of dirt which resulted in illegal dumpsites everywhere while vendors are scattered everywhere selling their wares at illegal zones.

“We want all vendors to stop selling in the streets by reopening Mupedzanhamo and formalising Shawasha grounds so that they sell at designated and formalised places.

“We also want to change the face of flats in Mbare. These flats are for single families in a room, but now we see three to five families in a room which is something that we need to solve with urgency.”

Councillor Temany Utete for Ward 1 said he will make sure that adequate service delivery is rendered to residents in his ward to upgrade their lives.

“My ward is one of the worst developed wards in our constituency I am going to make sure that I change the people’s lives. I am going to upgrade them to the standard of our President’s Vision 2030 by making sure that council schools are built and that safe and clean water is provided to the residents,” he said.

Ward 3 in Mbare Simbarashe Chanachimwe said he will make sure that Mbare is restored as a clean suburb in the city through the provision of safe and clean water and continuous collection of refuse.

“My first task to make sure that refuse is collected in Mbare and the residents receive clean water. We also want to repair all burst sewer pipes and face-lift Matapi and Magaba flats as mandated by our President who has the people at heart.”