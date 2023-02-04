Source: Zanu PF declares food self-sufficiency | The Herald (Local News)

Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri

Ray Bande in MURAMBINDA

Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has assured the nation that no one will starve as the country has enough grain to feed its citizenry.

Addressing party supporters during a clean-up and tree planting event at Murambinda B Primary School in Buhera yesterday, Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri, who is also the ruling Zanu PF national chair, said the forthcoming elections will go beyond politics of the stomach as Government had secured enough grain for everyone.

“Let no one lie to you that Zanu PF cannot feed its people,” said the Zanu PF politburo member, who was guest of honour at the event.

“We are a tried and tested party that turns 60 this year and for the record, no one will starve this year.

“We have secured enough food for everyone. This I can assure you.”

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri warned local leaders with a tendency of grabbing food, farming inputs and regalia meant for supporters.

She said such tendencies bring the name of the party and its leadership into disrepute.

“What we implore local leaders is that when the grain is being distributed please let it get to the people or the rightful beneficiaries,” said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.

“It is sad we have people in our party leadership structures who have a tendency of taking grain, farming inputs and regalia meant for supporters.

“They take all that and this is where you have a party leader with all colours and designs of party regalia in his or her home. The same with farming inputs that are meant for supporters.

“This is really bad. In fact, it brings the name of the President and the party in general into disrepute. It should come to an end. We will not tolerate this behaviour as we head towards elections and those that used to do so let them be warned.”

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri urged attendees at the event to ensure that they were registered to vote and not just attend meetings when they will not be able to vote during the forthcoming general elections

She urged Murambinda Town Board to move with speed to upgrade its sewer and waste management systems to match what is expected of a town.

Murambinda was granted town status last year, but service delivery was yet to match the status.

In an interview on the sidelines of the event, Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri bemoaned the absence of a proper sewer system in Murambinda against the backdrop of an increasing population.

“What we have seen is that we now have Murambinda Town Board, but the provision of basic services is still lagging behind,” she said. “We have an increasing population but some houses do not have sewer and poses a challenge to the environment and health.

“We need to remind the Town Board that town status comes with a responsibility. The responsibility is to ensure that service delivery should match the new status of a town.”