Source: ZANU PF Harare Province targets 1,5m votes | The Herald (Local News)

Cde Tino Machakaire

Tadious Manyepo

Herald Reporter

ZANU PF Harare Province Youth League has promised a resounding victory for President Mnangagwa and the ruling party in the harmonised elections, after getting most of their members to register for the polls.

The vote is scheduled for August 23.

It was pomp and fanfare during the youth interface crusade held at the Mbare Netball Complex in Harare, which spilled late into the evening last Friday.

Harare Province has committed to have 1,5 million people to vote for ZANU PF, out of the five million votes target.

ZANU PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Tino Machakaire said Harare Province has made tremendous strides in voter mobilisation.

“Let me start by saluting all of you who have gathered here for this interface. I have been informed by your cell leaders that most of you have registered to vote; that is very commendable and positive,” said Cde Machakaire.

“I have no doubt that you are going to vote for President Mnangagwa and ZANU PF. President Mnangagwa is fully aware of your concerns as the youths.

“We are running around to enact laws that will see vendors being allocated spaces to operate from rather than playing cat and mouse with law enforcement agencies.”

Cde Machakaire said in a matter of weeks, most of the youth concerns would have been relayed to relevant offices.

Other initiatives, said Cde Machakaire, include ensuring that youths get residential and commercial stands.

“Talks are at advanced stages to ensure that all that happens in the not-so-distant future.

“We are also advocating that there be a percentage, say 20 percent allocation of posts to youths in parastatals,” he said. Harare provincial chairperson Cde Emmanuel Mahachi said his structures were busy mobilising people so that at least 1,5 million voted for President Mnangagwa and ZANU PF.

“It’s not an impossible undertaking if you ask me. We have mobilised youths and all other age groups to register to vote,” said Cde Mahachi.

“The response has been overwhelming. We are very optimistic that we will get those projected numbers. We are busy empowering our youths and we are very happy that everything is bearing fruit.

“You can see that the response to this interdistrict meeting is also overwhelming. That tells you a great story which is unfolding.”

Entertainment was provided by Zimdancehall artistes including Blot, Gushungo and Silent Killer, with all of the entertainers declaring their support for President Mnangagwa and ZANU PF.